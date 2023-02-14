IRCTC Nepal Tour Package: Explore the best of Nepal with Indian Railways, check details

IRCTC news: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a luxurious and affordable tour package for a six-day/five-night trip to Nepal. The package, named Best of Nepal Ex Delhi, will begin on March 30, starting from Delhi to Kathmandu via a flight. Along with a chance to visit the Pashupatinath Temple, the package also provides an opportunity to visit other places in Nepal, including Pokhara. The tour package includes five breakfasts and five dinners, deluxe AC bus facilities, English-speaking guides, and hotel facilities for overnight stays. Lunch will not be included in the package.

The package charges depend on the number of people going on the trip. For triple or double occupancy, the package will cost Rs. 31,000 per person. For a single person, the package will cost Rs. 40,000. Children can also be taken on the trip, for which separate fees will be charged. These expenditures can range from Rs. 2,400 to Rs. 3,000.

Nepal, a mountainous country located near India, is well known for its beauty. The Pashupatinath Temple, located in the country's capital city, Kathmandu, is a major religious site for Hindus, attracting millions of tourists every year. In this context, the IRCTC Nepal Tour package provides a chance to visit these sites for Indian tourists who are planning to travel to Nepal in March.

The package includes a visit to the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, along with Darbar Square and Swayambhunath Stupa. Pokhara, known for its beautiful lakes, is another destination that the tour package offers. The package offers flight tickets for arrival and departure, deluxe AC bus facilities, hotel facilities for overnight stays, and an English-speaking guide.

To avail this package, interested individuals can visit the IRCTC official website, https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NDO04, for more information.

