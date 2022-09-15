IRCTC Navratri offer: Special tour package for pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi

For pilgrims wishing to travel to Mata Vaishno Devi, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a unique Navratri tour package. An extensive waiting list for the nine days of Navratri is the background behind the project. A four-night, five-day Navratri Special Train Tour Package has so been introduced to prevent this. On September 30, this special train will depart from Safdarjung Railway Station and arrive in Katra the next day.

The IRCTC will offer a range of services, including lodging and meals. The Bharat Gaurav Trains will transport the passengers. A three-tier AC coach carrying 600 pilgrims is included in the deal. The IRCTC will arrange buses for the passengers' transportation from Mata Vaishno Devi and back to the hotel. On a double occupancy basis, this Navratri tour package is only Rs. 11,990 per person.

The price includes lodging, transportation, and meals. It also includes GST. Passengers must pay Rs. 13,790 for a single room and Rs. 11,990 for a double or triple. A youngster must pay Rs. 10,795 if they are between the ages of 5 and 11.

A travel schedule has also been created by IRCTC. After lunch on the day of arrival in Katra, pilgrims proceed to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The Mata Vaishno Devi is a place where visitors can stay all day and night. They are even welcome to dine there in the evening.

The government, along with the Ministry of Railway, launched the Bharat Gaurav Train intending to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spectacular historical sites. Two Bharat Gaurav Trains have been run by the Railway so far.