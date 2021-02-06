IRCTC launches online bus booking portal, here's how to book tickets

For the convenience of passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has rolled out an online bus booking service. The IRCTC announced on Friday (February 5) that its bus booking service went live for use on January 29.

Those passengers who want to book their bus tickets via the IRCTC portal should visit the official website for making a booking: https://www.bus.irctc.co.in/home. On this portal, the passengers can put in their departure and arrival details and choose a bus from a selection of buses available for their route.

The passengers can check and pick the appropriate bus for travel depending on the amenities, ratings, bus images, and reviews available on the bus booking portal. They can also select their pick-up and drop locations and get discounts for booking their tickets through banks or e-wallets.

The IRCTC suggested that the integration of the new bus booking service over the IRCTC mobile app would get completed in the first week of March, which would enable the public to book bus tickets through their smartphones.

The IRCTC said that it was positioning itself to be the first government portal for booking transport on different modes at one place.

"IRCTC under the leadership of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is gradually moving towards firmly positioning itself as the first government 'One Stop Shop Travel Portal' of the country," said the IRCTC in its statement.

"In a recent development for providing a more holistic travel experience to the customers, IRCTC that is already in the business of online rail and flight tickets booking launched its online bus booking services that went live for the service of the nation on 29th January 2021," the statement added.

According to the statement, the IRCTC has tied up with more than 50,000 state road transport as well as private bus operators covering 22 states and three union territories for providing the online bus booking services to the customers.

(With agency inputs)