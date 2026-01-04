FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch dies after being shot at wedding function in Amritsar

IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person

THIS 28-year-old century-maker set to step in if vice-captain Shreyas Iyer misses IND vs NZ ODIs

'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, flawed' SIR in Bengal

Human rabies to be declared a notifiable disease in Delhi, government says key step towards zero deaths

WPL 2026: Australian legend Meg Lanning appointed UP Warriorz captain after historic run with Delhi Capitals

Ravindra Jadeja to take over as Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL 2026? Franchise drops massive hint

Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani offer prayers at Kashtbhanjandev Hanuman Mandir in Gujarat, see PICS

After Nicolas Maduro's capture, will US target Cuba next? Donald Trump, Marco Rubio's threats rings alarm

Venezuela-like operation in Pakistan? Owaisi asks PM Modi to bring 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch dies after being shot at wedding function in Amritsar

Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch shot dead at Amritsar wedding

IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person

IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person

THIS 28-year-old century-maker set to step in if vice-captain Shreyas Iyer misses IND vs NZ ODIs

THIS 28-year-old century-maker set to step in if vice-captain Shreyas Iyer miss

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

HomeIndia

INDIA

IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person

According to the statement, the package includes return airfare, stay in three-star hotels, visa charges, meals, sightseeing in air-conditioned buses, a desert safari and travel insurance.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation launched a special Dubai tour package to mark the Republic Day celebrations this month, officials said on Sunday.

The four-night, five-day package is priced at Rs 94,730 per person. It will allow tourists from Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to travel to Dubai as part of a single group from India. IRCTC said the initiative aims to showcase national unity and cultural diversity abroad.

According to the statement, the package includes return airfare, stay in three-star hotels, visa charges, meals, sightseeing in air-conditioned buses, a desert safari and travel insurance.

Major attractions covered in the itinerary include Palm Jumeirah, Miracle Garden, Burj Al Arab, Gold and Spice Souks, and the Burj Khalifa light and sound show, it said.

IRCTC Jaipur Additional General Manager Yogendra Singh Gurjar said the tour will also include shopping at Dubai’s gold market and a day trip to Abu Dhabi, with visits to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and temple.

Bookings for the Dubai package will remain open till January 6, the statement said.

IRCTC also announced a 13-day Europe tour covering several countries, with departures from Jaipur scheduled between April and June.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani offer prayers at Kashtbhanjandev Hanuman Mandir in Gujarat, see PICS

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch dies after being shot at wedding function in Amritsar
Who was Jarmal Singh? AAP sarpanch shot dead at Amritsar wedding
IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person
IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person
THIS 28-year-old century-maker set to step in if vice-captain Shreyas Iyer misses IND vs NZ ODIs
THIS 28-year-old century-maker set to step in if vice-captain Shreyas Iyer miss
'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, flawed' SIR in Bengal
'IT system misused for...': CM Mamata Banerjee urges CEC to halt 'arbitrary, fla
Human rabies to be declared a notifiable disease in Delhi, government says key step towards zero deaths
Human rabies to be declared a notifiable disease in Delhi, government says key s
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement