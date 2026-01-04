IRCTC launches five day Dubai tour package priced at around Rs 95,000 per person

According to the statement, the package includes return airfare, stay in three-star hotels, visa charges, meals, sightseeing in air-conditioned buses, a desert safari and travel insurance.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation launched a special Dubai tour package to mark the Republic Day celebrations this month, officials said on Sunday.

The four-night, five-day package is priced at Rs 94,730 per person. It will allow tourists from Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to travel to Dubai as part of a single group from India. IRCTC said the initiative aims to showcase national unity and cultural diversity abroad.

According to the statement, the package includes return airfare, stay in three-star hotels, visa charges, meals, sightseeing in air-conditioned buses, a desert safari and travel insurance.

Major attractions covered in the itinerary include Palm Jumeirah, Miracle Garden, Burj Al Arab, Gold and Spice Souks, and the Burj Khalifa light and sound show, it said.

IRCTC Jaipur Additional General Manager Yogendra Singh Gurjar said the tour will also include shopping at Dubai’s gold market and a day trip to Abu Dhabi, with visits to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque and temple.

Bookings for the Dubai package will remain open till January 6, the statement said.

IRCTC also announced a 13-day Europe tour covering several countries, with departures from Jaipur scheduled between April and June.

