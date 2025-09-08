Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

IRCTC Launches 7 Jyotirlinga Tour 2025: Know route, price, facilities, how to book train package

IRCTC's Bharat Gaurav Train tour will visit 7 Jyotirlingas in 12 days. Here are the package price details and the available facilities.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

IRCTC Launches 7 Jyotirlinga Tour 2025: Know route, price, facilities, how to book train package
In Hinduism, pilgrimages hold a very special place, such as the Amarnath Yatra, Char Dham Yatra, and Vaishno Devi Yatra, considered sacred and life-changing. Similarly, the Jyotirlinga Darshan is equally significant; every devotee should visit all the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva at least once in their lifetime.

To make this spiritual journey easier, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new special package. Through this package, devotees can visit seven Jyotirlingas across India, fulfilling their long-cherished wish of having darshan of Lord Shiva’s sacred abodes.

7 Jyotirlingas covered in the package

This unique tour will allow devotees to visit seven prominent Jyotirlingas. The journey will take place on a specially arranged train named the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.

The 12-day package will begin from Yog Nagri Rishikesh on November 18, 2025, and conclude in Rishikesh on November 29, 2025. The spiritual journey will cover the following temples and cities:

  • Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga (Ujjain)
  • Dwarkadhish Temple & Nageshwar Jyotirlinga (Gujarat)
  • Somnath Jyotirlinga (Gujarat)
  • Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga (Nashik, Maharashtra)
  • Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga (Pune, Maharashtra)
  • Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga (Aurangabad, Maharashtra)

Package categories and prices

Comfort Category

For devotees seeking a premium travel experience, the Comfort Category offers accommodation in deluxe AC hotels, ensuring maximum comfort throughout the journey. Pilgrims will also travel in AC buses for local sightseeing and temple visits. All meals, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, are included in the package. The fare for this category is set at Rs 52,200 per person.

ALSO READ: IRCTC to launch 14-day ‘mystic tour’ from India to THIS country with breathtaking views along journey, know how to book tickets, other details

Standard Category

The Standard Category provides a balanced mix of comfort and affordability. Travellers will be accommodated in standard AC hotels. Local travel will be managed via non-AC buses, and passengers will enjoy full meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the trip. The fare for this category is Rs 39,550 per person.

Sleeper Category

For those looking for the most economical option, the Sleeper Category provides accommodation in non-AC hotels. Non-AC buses are arranged for local travel, keeping the journey simple yet enjoyable. Like the other categories, passengers will be provided with all three meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, during the entire pilgrimage. The fare for this package is Rs 23,200 per person.

Additionally, IRCTC has introduced an easy EMI option starting at just Rs 814 per month, making the sacred Jyotirlinga Yatra accessible to more devotees.

How to book the package

Devotees can book this special IRCTC package through the official website, and for more information, visit www.irctctourism.com. 

ALSO READ: Indian Railways: IRCTC offers BIG discounts on return tickets for THESE two festivals - Step-by-step guide HERE

