IRCTC launches 5 nights, 6 days tour package to Chandigarh, Shimla and Kufri, check price details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a five nights and six days rail tour package with a confirmed train ticket. The tour will be held every Friday from April 15, 2023, to July 14, 2023, and will begin and end at Lucknow. The package will be organised twice a year - peak period from April to July and lean period from December to January. The tour will cover three places which are Chandigarh, Shimla, and Kufri.

During the tour, passengers will visit popular tourist destinations, including the Rose Garden, Rock Garden, and Mansa Devi Mandir in Chandigarh, Pinjore Garden and Mall Road in Shimla, and Mall Road, local sightseeing, and Sukhna Lake in Kufri. The train details for both onward and return journeys will be on the Lucknow-Chandigarh Express.

Passengers travelling during the peak period will have to pay Rs 39,225 for single occupancy in 2nd AC. For double and triple occupancies, the cost will be Rs 22,170 and Rs 17,620, respectively. Those travelling in the Third AC class will pay Rs 38,025 for single occupancy and Rs 20,970 and Rs 16,420 for double and triple occupancies, respectively. During the lean period, passengers will have to pay Rs 37,740 for single occupancy in 2nd AC, Rs 21,055 for double occupancy, and Rs 16,875 for triple occupancy.

To book a ticket, passengers can visit the official website of IRCTC or contact them at 8287930908 and 8287930902. The IRCTC has also announced a Bharat Gaurav Tourist train for an eight-day 'Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra' from April. The tour aims to promote tourism and cultural exchange between different regions of India.

