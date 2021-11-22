IRCTC latest news: THESE trains cancelled for three months - Check full list here

Individuals who are travelling by train in the month of December, here's some major news for you. The India Railways has decided to cancel a few trains from December 1, 2021, till February 2022.

The Western Railway has also stated that it will be cancelling overall a total of 12 trains during the winter season i.e from December 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022. However, these will resume operation from March 1, 2022.

Notably, the Indian Railways has over 600 special trains that were run during the festive season to avoid rush owing to the COVID-19 virus. Many trains were only run because of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Many special trains were also running between Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Here's a list of cancelled trains during the winter season:

- Train No. 09017, Bandra Terminus – Haridwar weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 1, 2021 to February 23, 2022.

- Train No. 09018, Haridwar – Bandra Terminus – weekly special running every Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2, 2021 to February 24, 2022.

- Train No. 09403, Ahmedabad – Sultanpur weekly special running every Tuesday to remain cancelled from December 7, 2021 to February 22, 2022.

- Train No. 09404, Sultanpur – Ahmedabad weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 8, 2021 to February 23, 2022.

- Train No. 09407, Ahmedabad – Varanasi weekly special running every Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2, 2021 to February 24, 2022.

- Train No. 09408, Varanasi – Ahmedabad weekly special running every Saturday to remain cancelled from December 4, 2021 to February 26, 2022.

- Train No. 09111, Valsad – Haridwar weekly special running every Tuesday to remain cancelled December 7, 2021 to February, 23, 2022.

- Train No. 09112, Haridwar – Valsad weekly special running every Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 8, 2021 to February 23, 2022.

- Train No. 04309, Ujjain – Dehradun bi-weekly special running every Wednesday and Thursday to remain cancelled from December 2, 2021 to February 24, 2022.

- Train No. 04310, Dehradun – Ujjain bi-weekly special running every Tuesday and Wednesday to remain cancelled from December 1, 2021 to February 23, 2022.