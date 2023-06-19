IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Perfect summer getaway from scorching heat at just Rs 36,000, check details | Photo: Pixabay

IRCTC has released the ideal summer getaway package to Kashmir to provide comfort from the oppressively hot temperature. Kashmir, India's version of Switzerland, is renowned for its breathtaking scenery and wonderful climate. The six-day journey will explore magnificent views of Pahalgam, Sonmarg, Gulmarg, and Srinagar.

Tourists may enjoy breathtaking snow-capped Himalayas, densely forested valleys, Shikara trips, houseboat stays, gondola rides, Mughal-era gardens, clear lakes, gorgeous artistic creations, and a vibrant and diverse culture in this untamed region. The 'Mystical Kashmir' Package offered by IRCTC will visit Kashmir's mystical locations, as the name of the trip package implies. The journey will start with a flight from Hyderabad.

IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Amenities provided

Airline tickets from Hyderabad to Srinagar and back.

4 hotel nights, including 1 night spent on a houseboat.

Lunch and dinner.

Moving around by vehicle (on a seat-in-coach basis) in accordance with the schedule.

Tour guide services provided by IRCTC.

Tolls, parking, and taxes associated with travel

IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Ticket fare

The passengers will be charged in accordance with the required occupancy. For instance, the cost for single occupancy is Rs 42,895 per person. However, the costs are Rs 38,200 and Rs 36,845 for double and triple occupancy, respectively. Travellers with children may select the appropriate choice from the list below:

Child (5 to 11 years old): Rs 28430 per person with bed and Rs 25750 per person without bed

Child (2 to 4 years old): Rs 25750 per person

Passengers may see the trip's complete itinerary on the official website, irctctourism.com, for additional information about the journey.