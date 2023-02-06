IRCTC introduces Bharat Gaurav Deluxe A/C Tourist train for Gujarat, check features and ticket prices

Indian Railways has created a highly unique trip called ‘Garvi Gujarat’ to highlight the spiritual and cultural heritage of the vibrant Gujarat State by operating its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The government of India's programme "Dekho Apna Desh" to boost domestic tourism is in line with the inauguration of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.

On February 28, the IRCTC-run special tourist train will leave Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station for an eight-day journey. For the convenience of visitors, boarding and deboarding facilities are available at the railway stations at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera, and Ajmer.

The Statue of Unity will be the main attraction at Kevadiya, which is where this train travel package's first stop has been placed. Over the course of its eight-day voyage, the entire train will travel around 3500 KM.

A visit to well-known Gujarati pilgrimage and heritage sites, including the Statue of Unity, Champaner, Somnath, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Beyt Dwarka, Ahmedabad, Modhera, and Patan, will be included in the tour.

Two nights will be spent in hotels, one in Kevadiya and the other in Ahmedabad. The daytime stopover at the destination will be used to see Somnath and Dwarka.

The IRCTC tourist train will be an eight-day all-inclusive tour package and the prices of tickets will cover all facilities.

Features of the State of Art Deluxe AC tourist train:

Two great dining establishments

One contemporary kitchen

Shower cubicles in coaches

Sensor-based bathroom facilities

Foot massagers

Fully air-conditioned with 2 coaches

One well-equipped pantry car

Two rail restaurants

CCTV cameras

Security guards for each coach

Overnight stays in hotels

Only vegetarian meals

Sight-seeing in buses

Travel Insurance

Ticket prices: