IRCTC: You will not be able to book train tickets online if you don't follow this Indian Railways rule

There is important news for those buying train tickets online. People buying tickets from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will now have to verify the mobile number and email, and only after that, you will be able to book tickets. This rule is for those passengers who have not bought tickets for a long time. However, this process will take only 50 to 60 seconds.

New Indian Railways rule

Railways have made new rules for passengers who have not booked tickets for a long time due to COVID. Such people will have to first verify their mobile number and email to buy tickets from IRCTC portal. Only then, they will be able to get the ticket. However, passengers who have booked regular tickets will not have to go through this process.

Online ticket booking service

IRCTC sells tickets online under Indian Railways. Passengers create login and password on this portal for tickets. To create a login password, you have to provide email and phone number. That is, you can book tickets only after verifying email and phone number.

How is the verification done?

When you login to the IRCTC portal, the verification window opens. Enter the already registered email and mobile number on it. Now there is an option of edit on the left side and verification on the right side. You can change your number or email by selecting edit option.

On selecting the verification option, an OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to your number. Your mobile number will get verified on entering the OTP. Similarly, verification will have to be done for email as well. It is verified through the OTP received on the email.