IRCTC: Indian Railways reserve lower berths for these passengers, check Garib rath train facilities

Representational Image

The Indian Railways stated that it has reserved berths, preferably lower ones, for passengers with disabilities and their attendants on the mail and express trains to ensure that they have comfortable rides.

In a letter to its zones dated March 31, the Indian Railways stated that four berths in Sleeper class—two lower and two middle—two berths in 3 AC—one lower and one middle—and two berths in 3E class—one lower and one middle—would be set aside for passengers with disabilities and their companions.

The elderly and women travelling alone or with young children already have access to this facility, thus train passengers must be aware of this.

Garib Rath train facilities:

For those with disabilities, two lower and two upper berths have been aside on Garib Rath trains. They will be required to pay the full fare for this amenity.

In addition, two seats in AC chair car trains will be set aside for "Divyang," or people with impairments.

Four groups of disabled people are eligible for fare concessions from the railways: those who are fully blind, entirely deaf and dumb, and those who are orthopedically crippled or paraplegic and who cannot travel without an escort.