IRCTC Indian Railways news: Lost your train ticket? Get a duplicate one - Know how

You are about to travel by train, but suddenly your train ticket gets lost. What to do in such a situation? Well, you don't need to worry as Indian Railways passengers can now get a duplicate train ticket on paying some amount of charges.

Duplicate train ticket

If your train ticket is lost, then there is no need to panic. Because Railways also knows that this is a common mistake which can happen to anyone. In such a situation, Indian Railways gives a new facility to its passengers. If you lose your train ticket, you can travel by issuing a duplicate train ticket, although you will have to spend some extra money for this.

Extra charge for duplicate tickets

According to the Indian Railways website indianrail.gov.in, if a confirmed/RAC ticket is reported missing before the preparation of the reservation chart, a duplicate ticket is issued in its place.

According to the Railways, some charge has to be paid for this. You will get a duplicate ticket for second and sleeper class by paying Rs 50. For other classes, Rs 100 will have to be paid.

If the information about the loss of the confirmed ticket is received after the preparation of the reservation chart, a duplicate ticket is issued on recovery of 50% of the fare.

Keep these 5 things in mind

Be sure to keep in mind these 5 things related to duplicate tickets.

1. If the ticket is confirmed or RAC and it is torn, then a duplicate ticket can be issued, for which the passenger has to pay 25% of the total fare after the preparation of the reservation chart. If you apply for it before the preparation of the reservation chart, then the same charges will be applicable for the loss/lost ticket.

2. According to Indian Railways, no duplicate tickets will be issued for mutilated tickets in the waiting list.

3. Besides, refund is admissible on torn/mutilated ticket if its genuineness and authenticity are verified on the basis of particulars visible on the face of such a ticket.

4. In case of RAC tickets, no duplicate ticket can be issued after the preparation of the reservation chart.

5. If you find the original ticket after the issue of the duplicate ticket and both the tickets are shown to the Railways before the departure of the train, the fee paid for the duplicate ticket will be refunded, though 5% of the amount will be deducted, which will be minimum 20 rupees.