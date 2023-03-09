IRCTC Egypt Tour Package: Explore the land of pyramids and Nile on a 11-day trip, check details

IRCTC Tour Package: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) regularly launches tour packages to promote tourism both domestically and internationally. One such package is the opportunity to visit Egypt, which is for 10 nights and 11 days and will begin on March 28th. The package includes a flight from Kolkata to Mumbai, and from there, travelers will be taken to Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Upon reaching Cairo on March 29th, a travel representative will meet the tourists, who will escort them to the hotel. Later in the evening, they can enjoy the light and sound show in the pyramids before returning to the hotel for dinner and an overnight stay. The next day, after breakfast, travelers will visit the Egyptian city of Alexandria, including the Pillars of Pompeii, the Library of Alexandria, and Al Morsi Abul Abbas Mosque. Afterward, tourists will return to Cairo and have dinner, which will also be arranged by IRCTC.

On March 31st, after breakfast, tourists will visit Cairo with a guide and see the Egyptian Museum and Khan El Khalili Bazaar. They will also visit the pyramids of Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaur, followed by a train ride to Aswan in the evening. After an overnight train journey, tourists will arrive in Aswan on April 1st, where they will visit Philae's temple, followed by a cruise on the Nile River for three days, where all meals are included in the package.

From April 2nd to April 5th, tourists will visit various tourist places in Egypt. On April 6th, they will board the return flight from the airport, and IRCTC will take them to the airport. The package costs Rs 2,01,100 for single booking, Rs 1,75,000 per person for double booking, Rs 1,72,600 per person for triple booking, and Rs 1,34,000 for children. It is essential to have a certificate of double vaccination and follow all COVID-19 guidelines while booking under this tour package.

Those interested can book the package on IRCTC's official website or call 8595904074, 8595904072, 8595938067, 8595904079 for more information.

