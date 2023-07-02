Search icon
IRCTC denies serving only vegetarian food on trains during Sawan, regular menu options to continue

IRCTC took to Twitter to deny these claims, clarifying that no such instructions had been issued. They stated that all approved food items would continue to be available.

IRCTC, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, has refuted allegations that it will exclusively serve vegetarian food in Bihar during the month of 'Sawan'. Several media reports had previously suggested that IRCTC, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, had announced its decision to provide only vegetarian meals starting from July 4. 

'Sawan' or 'Shravan' is considered one of the most sacred months in the Hindu lunar calendar, and observing fasts on Mondays during this period is seen as highly auspicious for seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. However, IRCTC took to Twitter to deny these claims, clarifying that no such instructions had been issued. They stated that all approved food items would continue to be available for sale to passengers from the food unit.

The ANI report quoted Pankaj Kumar, Manager of a food service stall saying, "In the month of Sawan, food will be served without onion and garlic. Fruits will also be given. This arrangement will be applicable throughout Sawan. Non-vegetarian food will be stopped from July 4. Cleanliness will be taken care of."

This year, the Shravan period is unusually extended, lasting for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Interestingly, a similar occurrence took place approximately 19 years ago when a nearly two-month-long Shravan period was observed. This year, the first fasting Monday of the period falls on July 10, and the final Monday fast is observed on August 28.

In the past, there have been instances where the sale of non-vegetarian food was prohibited on trains due to religious festivals.

