IRCTC announces special Raksha Bandhan offer for women travelling from THIS train

Here's some good news for women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan who wish to travel for the festival. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a major cashback offer for women who will travel in the new Tejas Express train. The offer will be available for women travelling on two routes - Delhi to Lucknow and Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

This offer is strictly for women who will get a 5 per cent cashback on booking tickets on the routes mentioned above. Since the offer is for Raksha Bandhan, it is only valid till 24th August and multiple tickets can be booked during this time.

Every time a person books a ticket the cashback will be credited immediately each time with no delay. Women who have already booked tickets for this period do not need to worry as they will also receive the benefits of this offer.

"The offer will not be valid for commuters booking their travel ticket between these days. They will be eligible for the cashback if they are travelling in the premium train between the given dates," said an IRCTC official to a leading website.

The Tejas Express resumed services after it was suspended for a few months due to the coronavirus.