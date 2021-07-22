IRCTC Air alert: Know about travel guidelines across states during COVID-19 pandemic

IRCTC has recently tweeted, warning the passengers who are flying to different cities, about the COVID-19 travel guidelines to the states.

If you are planning to travel by air from one city to another city or state then you should be aware of the travel guidelines of that state where you are planning to go. These guidelines are issued amid the COVID-19 situation in different states of the country.

They shared the tweet with the caption that read, "#Travelling to a different #city? Check the #travel #guidelines of the #state/region you are travelling to before #booking your #flight #tickets on #IRCTCAir. For latest updates, visit air.irctc.co.in /download app."

Travel guidelines

The passenger needs to check the region/ state-wise quarantine requirements.

The passenger also needs to check the latest update on the travel restrictions/ rules/ regulations of the state or region, one is visiting.

The passenger needs to know about the airport rules - check the IRCTC Air website at air.irctc.co.in or download the app to check the airport rules.

Booking air tickets via IRCTC

Now, one can book air tickets with IRCTC Air through the link air.irctc.co.in.

IRCTC Air is an IATA-certified website that offers affordable flight tickets for both domestic and international travel.

The website helps you to compare flight costs of different airlines and make a convenient choice as per your requirements.

How to book tickets via IRCTC?

The method of booking flight tickets via IRCTC is very simple. One has to simply enter one's arrival and departure destination, number of passengers, travel class, and departure date.

A list of all the available flights will open in front of you and after that, one has to click on book now to reserve the preferred flight.

The website uses an algorithm that compiles flight prices from different airline carriers which passengers can easily choose from.

For further details, one can log in to the official website of IRCTC Air at air.irctc.co.in.