INDIA

Iran Protests: MEA issues advisory for Indian nationals, asks those residing there to leave, avoid travel; more details here

As protests in Iran have been raging high with violence, deaths and incidents of fire, the MEA has issued a fresh advise in continuation of its previous advisory in early January. It has requested all Indian nationals living there to leave and others to avoid travelling there.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

After days of violence in Iran which left 2000 people dead, Indian embassy there have asked Indian nationals to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic until the situation is normalised. The Ministry of External Affairs had issued an advisory on 5 January 2026 which can be referred to in this context.

The Indian embassy has advised the Indian nationals who are currently residing in Iran, whether students, pilgrims, business people and tourists to leave Iran by whatever transport is available to them-flights and more. The MEA said, “In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights.”

The MEA’s current advisory is as follows:

-In its latest advise, the MEA also requested all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOS) to be vigilant and be cautious and remain away from areas of heavy protests and demonstrations.

-It also advised them to remain in constant contact with the Indian Embassy there in case of emergency or any help and monitor local media for any developments.

-The MEA has advised all Indian nationals in Iran to keep their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, available with them all the time.

-The MEA has also provided emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy, they are:

Contact Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359.

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

-The MEA has strictly advised all Indian nationals in Iran who have not registered with the Indian Embassy must do SO on the link provided:https://www.meaers.com/request/home. The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so.

What is the situation in Iran?

Iranians have been protesting since December 28, 2025, and the protests have garnered the attention of international leaders and media.

Meanwhile, Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, New York Post reported, citing human rights groups. Iran has formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
