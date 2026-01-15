FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Iran protests: J-K CM Abdullah speaks to Jaishankar as hundreds of Kashmiri students await evacuation

HomeIndia

INDIA

Iran protests: J-K CM Abdullah speaks to Jaishankar as hundreds of Kashmiri students await evacuation

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the safety of Indians stranded in Iran. Abdullah informed that the EAM had shared the plans that the ministry was working on.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

Iran protests: J-K CM Abdullah speaks to Jaishankar as hundreds of Kashmiri students await evacuation
S Jaishankar and Omar Abdullah.
Amid the spreading of protests to new areas in Iran and escalating tensions, fear and anxiety have gripped the families of Kashmiri students stranded in the Islamic Republic. According to news reports, hundreds of students, most of them pursuing medical studies, are stranded in the country amid the unrest. They are also facing severe shortages of essential supplies and erratic communication services. Back home, their parents are upset and have appealed to the authorities to get them back as soon as possible.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the safety of Indians stranded in Iran. Abdullah informed that the EAM had shared the plans that the ministry was working on. "Just spoke to EAM @DrSJaishankar ji about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation & the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on," Abdullah wrote in a post on X. "I'm grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests & lives of students & other people from J&K who are in Iran now," he added.

Earlier in the day, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had urged the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) and Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of stranded Indian students from Iran amid the turmoil. In a post on X, Mufti expressed concerns over the safety of the Indian students stuck in Iran. "Thousands of students from across the country including Kashmir are stranded in Iran amid the present volatile situation. This has triggered deep fear and anxiety with anguished parents desperately worried about their children's safety. Urge @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia to intervene urgently and ensure their safe return," the former chief minister wrote in her post.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran has advised Indian citizens present in Iran to leave the country at the earliest. "In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it said. The advisory reiterated that all Indian citizens should exercise due caution and "avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

