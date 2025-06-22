Hours after the United States struck all Iranian nuclear sites amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed his concern over the middle-east crisis.

In a post on 'X', PM Modi reiterated the country's call for dialogue and diplomacy. "Spoke with President of Iran@drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability", said the Prime Minister.

On Saturday (US local time), Washington struck all three nuclear sites of Iran -- Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow -- in what is being seen as a major escalation to the long-standing middle-east conflict. "Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated", said President Trump in his address from the White House.

Calling Iran "number one state sponsor of terror", the US President said that the objective of the US strikes was the "destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat".

'Everlasting consequences...'

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has issued a sharp warning, saying that US attacks will have "everlasting consequences". “The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

“In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” the Minister added.