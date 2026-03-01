FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan: 8 killed, 30 injured as police open fire on people protesting against Khomeini's killing, attacking US Consulate in Karachi

Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict, seeks help from PM Modi: 'No clear way to return to India'

Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killed: Protest erupts in Jammu and Kashmir as Shia muslims carries black flags, Ayatollah potraits, mourning chants on Srinagar streets, WATCH

Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'

Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory for foreign nationals, says, 'contact nearest...'

Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed, 18 injured

US-Israel strikes Iran: Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing death of Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei WATCH

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's new Commander-in-Chief, succeeds Mohammad Pakpour

Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

Who was Amir Nasirzadeh? Iran Defence Minister believed to be killed in US-Israel joint attacks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict, seeks help from PM Modi: 'No clear way to return to India'

Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict, seeks help from PM Modi

Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killed: Protest erupts in Jammu and Kashmir as Shia muslims carries black flags, Ayatollah potraits, mourning chants on Srinagar streets, WATCH

Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killed: Protest erupts in Jammu and Kashmir

Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes

Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured

HomeIndia

INDIA

Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killed: Protest erupts in Jammu and Kashmir as Shia muslims carries black flags, Ayatollah potraits, mourning chants on Srinagar streets, WATCH

After Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes, hundreds of Kashmiri Shia Muslims on Sunday staged a protest raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans in Srinagar, The protesters condemned the killing by a peaceful demonstartion. WATCH.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killed: Protest erupts in Jammu and Kashmir as Shia muslims carries black flags, Ayatollah potraits, mourning chants on Srinagar streets, WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes, hundreds of Kashmiri Shia Muslims on Sunday staged a protest raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans in Srinagar, The protesters condemned the killing by a peaceful demonstartion, with participants carrying black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) to show support to Iran near Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The protesters also burned a effigy of Israel and US in the protest.

Amid the protest, police was deployed and security was tightened, moreover traffic was briefly disrupted. For the Shia Muslim community in Srinagar, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was more than a foreign political leader; he was a Marja-e-Taqlid (a Source of Emulation).

Meanwhile, In Iran, there was both mourning and celebrations after Khamenei's death. As CNN reported, several Iranians came to streets for celebrations in several cities in Iran. According to the news report, whistling and cheering and slogans of 'Death to the Islamic Republic' and 'Long live the Shah' were heard on the streets of the cities. Fox News posted a video and reported that Iranians were celebrating the death of Khamenei on the streets of Besat Town, a suburb of Karaj, Iran. Former Spokesperson for the state of Israel Eylon A Levy posted another celebration video on X saying, "Iranian women are dancing in the streets--without hair coverings--after hearing that Israel killed the tyrant Khamenei. So many Western leaders should feel ashamed at their cowardly response this morning. We will all remember." On the other side, state-run TV anchor broke down into tears while announcing Khamenei's death and another anchor called for 'revenge' against Israel and US for what she called as 'assassination' of Iranian Supr

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed

Iran confirmed that supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes, after Khamenei's residence was attacked earlier in the day by US and Israel. A satellite image showed extensive damage to his secure compound. Several of his family members were confirmed dead by Iran state media, including his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law. Iran has declared 40 days of national mourning following Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country. The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict, seeks help from PM Modi: 'No clear way to return to India'
    Sonal Chauhan stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict, seeks help from PM Modi
    Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killed: Protest erupts in Jammu and Kashmir as Shia muslims carries black flags, Ayatollah potraits, mourning chants on Srinagar streets, WATCH
    Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killed: Protest erupts in Jammu and Kashmir
    Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'
    PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war
    Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory for foreign nationals, says, 'contact nearest...'
    Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory
    Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed, 18 injured
    Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
    5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
    Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
    Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
    US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
    US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
    Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
    Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
    From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
    From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement