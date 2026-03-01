Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killed: Protest erupts in Jammu and Kashmir as Shia muslims carries black flags, Ayatollah potraits, mourning chants on Srinagar streets, WATCH

After Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes, hundreds of Kashmiri Shia Muslims on Sunday staged a protest raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans in Srinagar, The protesters condemned the killing by a peaceful demonstartion. WATCH.

After Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes, hundreds of Kashmiri Shia Muslims on Sunday staged a protest raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans in Srinagar, The protesters condemned the killing by a peaceful demonstartion, with participants carrying black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) to show support to Iran near Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The protesters also burned a effigy of Israel and US in the protest.

Amid the protest, police was deployed and security was tightened, moreover traffic was briefly disrupted. For the Shia Muslim community in Srinagar, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was more than a foreign political leader; he was a Marja-e-Taqlid (a Source of Emulation).

Meanwhile, In Iran, there was both mourning and celebrations after Khamenei's death. As CNN reported, several Iranians came to streets for celebrations in several cities in Iran. According to the news report, whistling and cheering and slogans of 'Death to the Islamic Republic' and 'Long live the Shah' were heard on the streets of the cities. Fox News posted a video and reported that Iranians were celebrating the death of Khamenei on the streets of Besat Town, a suburb of Karaj, Iran. Former Spokesperson for the state of Israel Eylon A Levy posted another celebration video on X saying, "Iranian women are dancing in the streets--without hair coverings--after hearing that Israel killed the tyrant Khamenei. So many Western leaders should feel ashamed at their cowardly response this morning. We will all remember." On the other side, state-run TV anchor broke down into tears while announcing Khamenei's death and another anchor called for 'revenge' against Israel and US for what she called as 'assassination' of Iranian Supr

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed

Iran confirmed that supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes, after Khamenei's residence was attacked earlier in the day by US and Israel. A satellite image showed extensive damage to his secure compound. Several of his family members were confirmed dead by Iran state media, including his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law. Iran has declared 40 days of national mourning following Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country. The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.