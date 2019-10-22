Iqbal Mirchi's close aide Humayun Merchant arrested, sent to ED custody till October 24

Headlines

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

DNA | Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: How long will traffic violations in India continue to claim lives?

10 side-effects of having milk at night

6 side effects of tomatoes

Diabetes: 10 healthy breakfast options in Monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

BJP’s defeat in Karnataka is also a defeat of capitalism: Tejashwi Yadav

Watch: New York skyline turns orange; smoke from Canada makes its air quality worst in the world

3 terrorists apprehended by Indian Army, J&K Police on LoC in Poonch Sector

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

HomeIndia

india

Iqbal Mirchi's close aide Humayun Merchant arrested, sent to ED custody till October 24

The arrest is in connection with controversial monetary transactions between former Union Minister Praful Patel's company Millennium Developer Private Ltd and Iqbal Mirchi's son Asif Memon in Worli land deal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 06:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Humayun Merchant, a close aid of deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi in Mumbai. 

He was produced at a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court, where he was sent to ED custody till 24th October.

The arrest is in connection with controversial monetary transactions between former Union Minister Praful Patel's company Millennium Developer Private Ltd and Iqbal Mirchi's son Asif Memon in Worli land deal. The transaction value is said to be in crores.

According to the police, Mirchi had given Humayun the power of attorney to fix deals on his behalf.

The investigating agency had earlier questioned Praful Patel and confronted him with documents that were unearthed during the probe. The documents showed that Millenium Developers built a 15-story building in Mumbai and gave two floors to Mirchi's family members in 2006-07.

Iqbal Mirchi, an alleged Indian underworld figure, was a close aid of the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's. He died of a heart attack in 2013 in London at age 63.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Evacuation around Yamuna, potholes fill with stones: CM Arvind Kejriwal’s steps to combat Delhi flood alert

Mukesh Ambani's trust in Isha Ambani pays off, company she leads is set to beat ICICI, ITC, HUL in...

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE