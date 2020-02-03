Iqbal Mirchi case: ED discovers links between Sudhakar Reddy, several Congress politicians

In a new development regarding the Iqbal Mirchi case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unearthed several incriminating documents that allegedly contain details of monetary transactions between Sahana Group chairman Sudhakar Reddy and several politicians, including Congress leaders.

The documents came to light after the ED raided on Reddy's residence and office in connection with the money laundering investigations.

A former Haryana minister as well as some ex-ministers belonging to Maharashtra Congress were allegedly a part of the dealings with Shetty, according to ED investigations. The documents further reveal that Shetty had reportedly spent several crores during the wedding of a relative of an ex-chief minister of Haryana.

Another transaction that is being investigated is about a land deal that happened between Shetty and a senior politician in Mumbai's Juhu area. Details have emerged that the former gave his helicopter to the latter of free in return of the alleged benefits.

It may be noted that ED has already questioned Shetty over the financial dealings but responses haven't been satisfactory. The officials plan to grill him again regarding the transactions with the politicians.

On January 30, ED had raided Shetty's office as well as his residence and recovered several bank statements and other documents related to his companies, along with some pen drives and hard drives. The raid also revealed details about over 20 shell companies being run by him. ED has said that these companies are reported to be linked with the underworld.

Recently, ED arrested non-banking financial company Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhwan for his alleged involvement in the Iqbal Mirchi case. The agency was investigating a loan of Rs 2,186 crore by DHFL to Sunblink Real Estate, a company linked to the deceased gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Mirchi, an alleged Indian underworld figure, was a close aid of the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's. He died of a heart attack in 2013 in London at age 63.