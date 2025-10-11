IPS Y Puran Kumar suicide: Sonia Gandhi writes to wife of dead Haryana IPS, says, 'Even the highest officers in service...'

Sonia Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, on Friday, i.e., October 11, wrote to Amneet Kaur, wife of senior Haryana IPS Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide at his Chandigarh official residence.

Sonia Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, on Friday, i.e., October 11, wrote to Amneet Kaur, wife of senior Haryana IPS Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide at his Chandigarh official residence. Kumar left a suicide note behind, naming 16 senior IAS and IPS officers and alleging harassment and holding them responsible for his decision to take the extreme step.

In her letter, Gandhi described the situation as "a grim reminder that even the highest officers in service are not immune to the prejudiced and biased attitude of those in power — an attitude that continues to deny many the ideals of social justice."

"The news of the tragic demise of your husband, senior IPS officer Shri Y. Puran Kumar, is both shocking and deeply saddening. In this hour of immense pain, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family," the ex-Congress chief wrote.

"I pray that in this difficult time, the Almighty gives you strength, courage, and comfort," Gandhi wrote, emphasising, "On this path of justice, I, along with millions across the nation, stand firmly with you."

Y Puran Kumar suicide case

Y Puran Kumar, who held the rank of additional director general of police (ADGP), reportedly died by suicide at his government residence in Chandigarh. Upon receiving information, the Chandigarh police rushed to the spot. Amid the growing public pressure after Puran's death, allegedly due to harassment by senior officers, the Haryana government transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijraniya.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police has formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed probe into the matter. The SIT, formed under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, will investigate the case registered under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.