IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Sushant Singh Rajput’s relative gets big responsibility after action against Haryana top cop

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy, says, 'You don't have to have it all together all the time...'

India's first horror film became blockbuster, was inspired by real-life incident, launched careers of two biggest stars, was debut of...

LIC announces two new schemes ahead of Diwali, to be launched on...; check features and other details

Redefines Himachal Travel With Local Experiences & Budget Packages

Team India achieve big milestone in Tests after clinching series against West Indies

Big festive cheer for farmers: Rs 2000 instalment under PM Kisan scheme before Diwali

Why Tata Motors' shares plunged 40% today; know the real reason here

Struggling with slow or no internet? Here's how to find and connect free Wi-Fi near you instantly

Charu Asopa FINALLY reacts to patch-up rumours with Rajeev Sen after viral cozy picture, addresses trolls: 'Hum bilkul waise hi..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India

Beyond Stereotypes: The New Science of Understanding Rural India

Katrina Kaif calls this person her 'secret angel'; it's not Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif calls this person her 'secret angel', not Vicky, Salman, Ranbir

Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'

Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, leaves netizens angry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Sushant Singh Rajput’s relative gets big responsibility after action against Haryana top cop

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor was sent on leave amid mounting political and public pressure, as opposition leaders demanded strict action against those named in the suicide note.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Sushant Singh Rajput’s relative gets big responsibility after action against Haryana top cop
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a bid to quell public outrage over the alleged suicide of IPS Y Puran Kumar, the Haryana government has appointed Om Prakash Singh as the acting Director General of Police (DGP). The move comes after Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, whose name was mentioned in Kumar’s nine-page suicide note, was sent on leave.

Who is IPS Om Prakash Singh?

According to the latest official order, Om Prakash Singh, who is currently the Managing Director of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation, has been given additional charge as DGP. Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has earlier served in Faridabad and is also known for being the brother-in-law of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The government notification stated, “The Governor of Haryana is pleased to assign the additional charge of DGP Haryana to Shri Om Parkash Singh, IPS (HY:1992), Managing Director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula, Director/FSL Madhuban, and DG/HSBNCB (H), during the leave period of Shri Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, IPS (HY:1990).”

Y Puran Singh Suicide Case

Kapoor was sent on leave amid mounting political and public pressure, as opposition leaders demanded strict action against those named in the suicide note. The controversy also led to the transfer of Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, who was allegedly linked to the case. Both Kapoor and Bijarniya are accused of harassing and discriminating against Kumar, reportedly on caste grounds.

Y. Puran Kumar, a 52-year-old 2001-batch IPS officer, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on October 7. In his final note, he named eight senior IPS officers, including the former Haryana DGP and the then Rohtak SP, alleging mental harassment and caste-based discrimination. At the time of his death, Kumar was posted as the Inspector General at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak.

His wife, Amneet, has accused senior officials of systematically persecuting her husband, claiming that his death was not an isolated incident but the result of sustained abuse within the system. The family has also refused to permit the post-mortem and cremation until their demands for justice are met.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police have set up a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its winning streak, outperforms Prabhas' Baahubali and Salaar; earns Rs...
Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film outperforms Baahubali
Ahoi Ashtami 2025: City-wise star-rise timings to break your fast and perform puja today
Ahoi Ashtami 2025: City-wise star-rise timings to break your fast
From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025
From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025
Sonakshi Sinha enters Abu Dhabi's mosque wearing footwear? Actress shuts down troll: 'Andar jaane se pehle unhone...'
Sonakshi Sinha enters Abu Dhabi's mosque wearing footwear? Actress clarifies
India welcomes Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand's visit: 'Will help build...'
India welcomes Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand: 'Will help build...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE