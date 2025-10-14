IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Sushant Singh Rajput’s relative gets big responsibility after action against Haryana top cop

Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora turn Goddess Sita, social media star's transformation leaves netizens angry: 'Kyu Sita maa ko badnaam kar rahe ho'
INDIA
Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor was sent on leave amid mounting political and public pressure, as opposition leaders demanded strict action against those named in the suicide note.
In a bid to quell public outrage over the alleged suicide of IPS Y Puran Kumar, the Haryana government has appointed Om Prakash Singh as the acting Director General of Police (DGP). The move comes after Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, whose name was mentioned in Kumar’s nine-page suicide note, was sent on leave.
According to the latest official order, Om Prakash Singh, who is currently the Managing Director of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation, has been given additional charge as DGP. Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has earlier served in Faridabad and is also known for being the brother-in-law of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The government notification stated, “The Governor of Haryana is pleased to assign the additional charge of DGP Haryana to Shri Om Parkash Singh, IPS (HY:1992), Managing Director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Panchkula, Director/FSL Madhuban, and DG/HSBNCB (H), during the leave period of Shri Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, IPS (HY:1990).”
Kapoor was sent on leave amid mounting political and public pressure, as opposition leaders demanded strict action against those named in the suicide note. The controversy also led to the transfer of Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, who was allegedly linked to the case. Both Kapoor and Bijarniya are accused of harassing and discriminating against Kumar, reportedly on caste grounds.
Y. Puran Kumar, a 52-year-old 2001-batch IPS officer, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on October 7. In his final note, he named eight senior IPS officers, including the former Haryana DGP and the then Rohtak SP, alleging mental harassment and caste-based discrimination. At the time of his death, Kumar was posted as the Inspector General at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak.
His wife, Amneet, has accused senior officials of systematically persecuting her husband, claiming that his death was not an isolated incident but the result of sustained abuse within the system. The family has also refused to permit the post-mortem and cremation until their demands for justice are met.
Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police have set up a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.