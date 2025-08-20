Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

IPS Safin Hasan, India's youngest IPS officer, gets new role of...; transferred to...

The Gujarat government recently transferred 85 IPS, including IPS Safin Hasan, and 31 State Police Service (SPS) officers, including SPs of 25 out of the 33 districts.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 11:27 PM IST

IPS Safin Hasan, India's youngest IPS officer, gets new role of...; transferred to...
IPS Safin Hasan, a 2018 batch officer of the Gujarat cadre, has gotten a new role as Mahisagar SP. Till now, the young IPS officer had been serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic in Ahmedabad (East Zone). The development comes after a major rejig in the Gujarat police force by the state government on Monday night. Besides IPS Safin Hasan, 84 IPS and 31 State Police Service (SPS) officers, including Superintendents of Police (SPs) of 25 out of the 33 districts, have been transferred.

IPS Safin Hasan

He became the talk of the town when he became India's youngest IPS officer at the age of 22 in 2018. IPS Hasan secured AIR 570 in the UPSC Civil Services examination and was selected for the Indian Police Service. He achieved this victory in his first attempt at a very young age. After his training, he assumed the role of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Jamnagar district in December 2019.

A popular IPS officer

IPS Safin Hasan is popular among UPSC aspirants. His speeches regarding UPSC preparation have often gone viral. The IPS officer has 162.2K followers on X and 835K followers on Instagram. Safin Hasan grew up in a lower-middle-class family. In the face of a difficult upbringing, he displayed unwavering determination and overcame formidable obstacles.

Becoming an IPS was not easy for IPS Safin. In 2017, while on his way to the UPSC exam center, he met with a road accident, sustaining injuries. But despite this, Safin appeared for the exam. His struggles didn't end there. During his interview phase, he faced health issues, including a urinary infection and tonsillitis, which forced him to be hospitalised multiple times. But eventually, he cleared the exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 570.

