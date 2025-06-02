A 2015 batch IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre, Rachita cracked UPSC in the first attempt at the age of 29 in July 2015.

IPS Rachita Juyal has been in the news since she resigned from her post. Many questioned why she suddenly resigned after just 10 years of service. Now, IPS Rachita has come forward and has broken her silence on resignation. The Uttarakhand-cadre IPS officer said her resignation is purely based on personal reasons and not influenced by any political or external pressure.

"I recently submitted my resignation after completing 10 years of service, citing personal reasons. Everyone has certain plans in life, and I, too, have aspirations that I wish to pursue. This decision has been under discussion within my family for quite some time, and we have taken it based on our convenience. My love for Uttarakhand remains strong, and I will continue to contribute to the state in whatever way I can," she told ANI.

"My resignation is purely based on personal reasons and not influenced by any political or external pressure. The service gave me meaningful opportunities to contribute. I will continue to stay connected with Uttarakhand," Rachita told PTI.

A 2015 batch IPS officer, Rachita cracked UPSC in the first attempt at the age of 29 in July 2015. Her father, BBD Juyal, has also been a police inspector. She is a resident of Dharampur, Rachita completed her schooling and higher education in Dehradun, reports suggest. After doing BBA and MBA, Rachita prepared for UPSC civil services exam. IPS Rachita is married to filmmaker and film director Yashasvi Juyal, the brother of the famous actor and dancer Raghav Juyal.

