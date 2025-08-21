IPS Satish Golcha appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill
INDIA
IPS Satish Golcha is presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi.
IPS Satish Golcha has been appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders. He is presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi. He is a 1992 batch IPS officer. IPS Golcha will replace SBK Singh, Director General of Home Guards, who was appointed as acting commissioner of Delhi Police by the Home Ministry on August 1.
"With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders,” an order by the Home Ministry said.
