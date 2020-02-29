Headlines

IPS officer Parambir Singh appointed as new Mumbai Police Commissioner, replaces Sanjay Barve

Sanjay Barve' second extended tenure expired on Saturday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 29, 2020, 04:48 PM IST

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau Chief Parambir Singh has been appointed as the next Mumbai Police Commissioner. He replaces Sanjay Barve who is retiring today(Saturday).

Presently, Parambir Singh is Maharashtra`s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director-General since March 2019. He is an Indian Police Service officer of the 1988 batch.

"I feel very honoured. I will continue to maintain good law and order. Street crimes, women's safety, & curbing underworld crimes will be my priorities," Singh SAID.

Sanjay Barve' second extended tenure expired on Saturday.

According to media reports, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Friday that Barve's term will not be extended for the third time. Earlier, he had been given two extensions of three months each.

Barve, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1987 batch, took charge as Mumbai's police commissioner on February last year.

Barve was part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that investigated Abdul Karim Telgi's multi-crore fake stamp paper scam. 

The outgoing top cop was Superintendent of Police in Naxal-infested Gadchiroli district and served as deputy commissioner of police in various zones within Mumbai. He also did a stint as District Commissioner of Police with the Economic Offences Wing and was joint commissioner of police (Traffic). He was also police commissioner of Solapur for a brief period and played a key role in the development of Mumbai Police Gymkhana at Marine Drive.

One of the biggest professional achievements to his credit is maintaining of communal harmony when 11 Dalits were killed in police firing in 1997 after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue was disfigured at Ramabhai Ambedkar colony in Ghatkopar (East).  

   

 

   

