IPS Manish Kumar, IAS Ria Dabi's husband, gets new role of...; transferred to...

IAS Ria Dabi and her husband, IPS Manish Kumar, are often in the news due to their professional roles. The young IPS Manish recently made the headlines again after being appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dungarpur district in Rajasthan. The state government recently transferred several officers, including IPS Manish. Earlier, he was serving as an ASP in Udaipur. The IAS-IPS couple were posted together in the same district, and are now posted around 100 km apart.

After taking the role of SP Dungapur, IPS Manish wrote, "From ASP in Udaipur to SP in Dungarpur—the Rank and role has changed, but the mission remains same: nurturing trust, ensuring safety, and standing beside every citizen of this beautiful district. Here’s to deeper connections and meaningful change."

IPS Manish Kumar is a Rajasthan cadre officer of the 2021 batch. He secured an AIR 581 rank in the UPSC Civil Service Examination 2020. His wife, IAS Ria Dabi, is the younger sister of the renowned IAS officer Tina Dabi. IAS Ria is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zila Parishad-cum-ADPC, EGS and ex-officio Chief Project Officer of Mada, a village located in Gogunda tehsil of Udaipur district in Rajasthan. IPS Manish Kumar and IAS Tina Dabi first met at LBSNAA, Mussorie, during their training. They became friends first, and then love blossomed between them. The two tied the knot in 2024.

