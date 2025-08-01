Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPS Manish Kumar, IAS Ria Dabi's husband, gets new role of...; transferred to...

End of an Era? Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane omitted from Shardul-led Duleep Trophy squad; Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer included

Varun Dhawan likes KRK's post trolling Saiyaara star Aneet Padda? Netizens say 'blame goes to algorithm like Virat Kohli'

War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer creates history, becomes first Indian film in to earn Rs 87 lakh advance ticket sales in...

From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard, made country proud

After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35, know its cost and technical issues

BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test against England

'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in Dubai

India's BIG statement on ties with Russia after Donald Trump's 'dead economy' remark, says, 'A third country...'

8th Presale Stage of EVM Layer 2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Sold Out With Over $13.77M Now Raised

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard, made country proud

From Ratan Tata to Anand Mahindra: Indians who studied at Harvard to...

'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in Dubai

'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in

8th Presale Stage of EVM Layer 2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Sold Out With Over $13.77M Now Raised

EVM Layer 2 meme coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) raises over $13.77M.

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

HomeIndia

INDIA

IPS Manish Kumar, IAS Ria Dabi's husband, gets new role of...; transferred to...

The rank and role have changed, but the mission remains the same, wrote IPS Manish Kumar after his new posting.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 05:53 PM IST

IPS Manish Kumar, IAS Ria Dabi's husband, gets new role of...; transferred to...

TRENDING NOW

IAS Ria Dabi and her husband, IPS Manish Kumar, are often in the news due to their professional roles. The young IPS Manish recently made the headlines again after being appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dungarpur district in Rajasthan. The state government recently transferred several officers, including IPS Manish. Earlier, he was serving as an ASP in Udaipur. The IAS-IPS couple were posted together in the same district, and are now posted around 100 km apart.

After taking the role of SP Dungapur, IPS Manish wrote, "From ASP in Udaipur to SP in Dungarpur—the Rank and role has changed, but the mission remains same: nurturing trust, ensuring safety, and standing beside every citizen of this beautiful district. Here’s to deeper connections and meaningful change."

IPS Manish Kumar is a Rajasthan cadre officer of the 2021 batch. He secured an AIR 581 rank in the UPSC Civil Service Examination 2020. His wife, IAS Ria Dabi, is the younger sister of the renowned IAS officer Tina Dabi. IAS Ria is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zila Parishad-cum-ADPC, EGS and ex-officio Chief Project Officer of Mada, a village located in Gogunda tehsil of Udaipur district in Rajasthan. IPS Manish Kumar and IAS Tina Dabi first met at LBSNAA, Mussorie, during their training. They became friends first, and then love blossomed between them. The two tied the knot in 2024.

READ | IAS Rinku Singh Rahi transferred day after doing sit-ups in front of lawyers to admit...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji to win National Awards for Best Actor, Best Actress for 12th Fail, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Report
Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji to win National Awards for Best Actor, Best Actress
IND vs ENG: Big blow to Ben Stokes-led England as star pacer ruled out of Oval Test after..., his name is...
IND vs ENG: Big blow to England as star pacer ruled out of Oval Test due to...
BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test against England
BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after star pacer misses 5th Test vs ENG
After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35, know its cost and technical issues
After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35
'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in Dubai
'Welcome to the future': Viral video shows robot walking near Emirates Tower in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE