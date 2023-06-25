IPS Manilal Patidar case: Why supercop's name was crossed of UP cadre IPS list; all about murder, corruption charges

Twitter: @ANI

Uttar Pradesh: IPS Manilal Patidar, a 2014 batch IPS officer of the UP cadre was dismissed from the service by the Union Home Ministry. Patidar's name has also been removed from the UP Police website.

In addition to being accused of corruption, Patidar is also accused of killing a crusher dealer in Mahoba. Patidar made his courtroom surrender in October of last year. He had also received bail. He had previously been missing for two years and now name has now been crossed off the list of IPS.

After the merchant from Mahoba died in the year 2020, Manilal Patidar vanished for two years.

Indrakant Tripathi, a trader in the stone crushing industry and a resident of Jawahar Nagar in Kabrai, Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, filmed a video on September 7, 2020, in which he accused the then-SP Manilal Patidar of demanding bribes. In addition, a letter of complaint and a video were given to DGP and CM Yogi Adityanath.

The trader in the video explained that the Kabrai stone market's closure prevented him from making a payment. Additionally, the supervisor of the Kabrai police station was the target of serious accusations. In the video, Indrakant Tripathi also voiced his fear of being murdered.

Indrakant Tripathi was discovered injured in his automobile a day after the video went viral. On his neck, there was a bullet wound. He was brought to Kanpur’s Regency Hospital for treatment where he passed away on September 13, 2020.

The police registered a case against Manilal Patidar, Kabri police station in-charge Devendra Shukla, constable Arun Yadav and two traders under section 302 of the IPS on September 11, 2020.

A complaint was filed under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) after the UP government established an SIT that confirmed suicide. After the claims against businessman Indrakant and his mysterious death, the government suspended Manilal Patidar, who was then sent to the Director General of Police's office. However, he absconded overnight.

The police had also set up a one lakh rupee bounty for Patidar. He finally turned himself up at the Lucknow court in the month of October of last year, almost two years after going missing, and has been imprisoned ever since.

