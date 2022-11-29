Who is IPS Laxmi Singh, UP's first woman police commissioner? New police chiefs of Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Varanasi

Noida police commissioner: She has been actively involved in probes related to crimes against women.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night announced a major reshuffle of IPS officers in the state as it announced new commissioners for three newly formed commissionerates, including Noida. Laxmi Singh, the Inspector-General of Lucknow range, Laxmi Singh, has been made the Commissioner of Noida. She will replace Alok Singh, the new Director General of Police, headquarters, in the Uttar Pradesh capital. She is the first-ever woman police commissioner in UP.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency in Varanasi, Ashok Mutha Jain has replaced Satish Ganesh as the police commissioner. Ajay Mishra will be the first police commissioner of Ghaziabad, whereas Preetinder Singh will be the commissioner of Agra.

Ramir Shama will be the first police commissioner of Prayagraj.

Who is Laxmi Singh?

Laxmi Singh is a senior Indian Police Service officer in Uttar Pradesh. She passed the exam in the year 2000. In 2014, she became the DIG of PAC in Meerut. She is known for arresting several dacoits. She has been given posts like DG, ADG, and DIG.

In 2019, she was promoted to the Inspector General of Police in Lucknow.

She led the investigation of the Kanpur encounter in which 8 police personnel were killed, including DSP Devendra Mishra.

She also led front the front in the probe linked to the poisoning of three Dalit girls.

She has been actively involved in probes related to crimes against women.

She is known to be a hard taskmaster. She believes in disposing of cases fast, accurately, and effectively.