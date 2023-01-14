IPL founder and Sushmita Sen’s ‘partner’ Lalit Modi on eternal oxygen support, know what happened

Lalit Modi with Sushmita Sen (File photo)

Former IPL chairman and founder Lalit Modi, who recently made headlines for allegedly being in a relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, is currently on 24*7 eternal oxygen support due to his health deteriorating.

Lalit Modi has been undergoing rigorous treatment after he tested positive for Covid-19 twice in two weeks and also contracted pneumonia. With both being respiratory diseases, he has been placed on eternal oxygen support by the doctors.

The 59-year-old took to social media to give updates about his health, saying that he was airlifted to London from Mexico after three weeks of confinement. Lalit Modi also took to social media to share his health update and a photo of himself from the hospital bed.

Writing on Instagram, Modi said, “After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in London.”

The IPL founder further added, “The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug.”

Lalit Modi was in news for a long time last year when he confirmed his “relationship” with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen on social media, giving waves to rumours that the couple is set to get married soon.

Modi had taken to Instagram last year and posted an array of photos with Sushmita Sen, calling her his “Better looking partner” and looking forward to “new beginnings”. Sen had later taken to Instagram to clear out that she is not getting married to Modi, while not denying their relationship.

Since both Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen haven’t posted photos together for months, and there have not been any public spotting, many are speculating that the couple has split up.

