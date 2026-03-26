IPL 2026: Karnataka MLA accuses KSCA of black marketing, demands 5 tickets for each legislator citing their ‘VIP’ status

A Karnataka Congress MLA demanded 5 IPL tickets for each legislator accusing KSCA of black marketing and disrespecting legislators by taking all benefits from them but not providing them premium tickets.

As the IPL 2026 is just two days from now, the match fever has already caught ministers in Karnataka who are eager to get IPL tickets to avoid standing in queues. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) must provide five tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to each MLA, said a Congress legislator, emphasising that MLAs are VIPs and “cannot stand in the queue”.

The Speaker of Karnataka Assembly also supported the MLA reportedly and asked the state government to ensure that every MLA gets multiple premium tickets for the upcoming IPL matches after many MLAs from across parties slammed the KSCA for not giving them privilege.

The Speaker sought help from the government after Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, reportedly slammed the KSCA for not providing MLAs tickets beforehand and raising the issue.

The matches will be played at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru.

Congress MLA accuses KSCA of disrespecting MLAs

Vijayanand Kashapanavar, MLA from Hungund, demanded IPL tickets and asked for the state cricket body to make special seating arrangements for legislators. The IPL 2026 starts on Saturday, March 28, with the first match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“There is an IPL match that is going to start on the 28th of this month. Karnataka State Cricket Association is not providing tickets to MLAs, ministers, and their families. They are taking all the facilities from the government. They are getting all the security, everything. They are taking all the facilities from the government. But they are not respecting MLAs,” he told the media.

Kashapanavar accused the organisers of black marketing in the online sale of tickets and of ignoring legislators and not showing respect to them despite enjoying multiple government benefits. “So we requested the government. The Leader of the Opposition raised the issue in the assembly. I supported that and we requested the Speaker to take necessary action and issue a minimum of 5 tickets for the MLAs,” he said.

The MLA also demanded separate sitting arrangements. “We are VIPs. We can't go in the queue and stand there. We went last time. We were standing in the queue. They are sending us to a gallery with the public. It's not going to happen,” he said.

Further accusing KSCA, Kashapanavar said, “They won't listen to anybody. They have become that big. They are collecting money and enjoying. This is not going to happen,” he said.