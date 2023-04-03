IPL 2023: Good news! Delhi Metro extends last train timings to facilitate cricket fans, check details (file photo)

IPL 2023: As Delhi will host some Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised the metro timings to facilitate cricket fans. It will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines (except Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly.

IPL matches are scheduled as day-night fixtures at Arun Jaitely Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla Ground) in the national capital on various dates. The stadium is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line. Matches are to be held on April 4th, 11th, 20th, 29th April and 6th, 13th, 20th May 2023. The first match will be played in Delhi between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday.

The additional train trips beyond normal timings are planned in such a way that they will provide connecting service to all directions from interchange stations of Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok and Lajpat Nagar.

Additional token vending machines, pre-vended token counters and staff will also be deployed at Delhi Gate Metro station for facilitating passengers on the match days.

For Yellow Line, the revised timing would be 11:50 pm for Samaypur Badli and 11:20 pm for HUDA City Centre. Violet Line: Kashmere Gate at midnight, Raja Nahar Singh at 10:55 pm. For Pink Line, the revised timing are Majlis Park – 11:40 pm and Shiv Vihar – 11:40 pm.

Blue Line: The last train timing has been revised for several stations. The last train at NOIDA Electronic City will reach at 11:25 pm, in Vaishali it would reach at 11:30 pm, Dwarka Sector 21 (towards NOIDA) at 11:10 pm and Dwarka Sector 21 (towards Vaishali) at 11:20 pm. Check more details below:

