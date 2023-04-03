Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Good news! Delhi Metro extends last train timings to facilitate cricket fans, check details

IPL matches in Delhi: Extra token vending machines, pre-vended token counters and staff will also be deployed at Delhi Gate Metro station for facilitating passengers on the match days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

IPL 2023: Good news! Delhi Metro extends last train timings to facilitate cricket fans, check details
IPL 2023: Good news! Delhi Metro extends last train timings to facilitate cricket fans, check details (file photo)

IPL 2023: As Delhi will host some Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised the metro timings to facilitate cricket fans. It will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines (except Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly.

IPL matches are scheduled as day-night fixtures at Arun Jaitely Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla Ground) in the national capital on various dates. The stadium is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line. Matches are to be held on April 4th, 11th, 20th, 29th April and 6th, 13th, 20th May 2023. The first match will be played in Delhi between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday.

The additional train trips beyond normal timings are planned in such a way that they will provide connecting service to all directions from interchange stations of Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok and Lajpat Nagar.

Additional token vending machines, pre-vended token counters and staff will also be deployed at Delhi Gate Metro station for facilitating passengers on the match days.

For Yellow Line, the revised timing would be 11:50 pm for Samaypur Badli and 11:20 pm for HUDA City Centre. Violet Line: Kashmere Gate at midnight, Raja Nahar Singh at 10:55 pm. For Pink Line, the revised timing are Majlis Park – 11:40 pm and Shiv Vihar – 11:40 pm.

Blue Line: The last train timing has been revised for several stations. The last train at NOIDA Electronic City will reach at 11:25 pm, in Vaishali it would reach at 11:30 pm, Dwarka Sector 21 (towards NOIDA) at 11:10 pm and Dwarka Sector 21 (towards Vaishali) at 11:20 pm. Check more details below:

READ | IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.