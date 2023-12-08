Headlines

Mansi Taxak talks about her wedding scene with Bobby Deol in Animal being called physical assault: 'It's just that…'

ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun; See first pictures

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Meet MasterChef India 8 winner Mohammed Aashiq: Family's sole breadwinner who owns small juice shop in Mangalore

IPC issues warning against reactions of painkiller drug Mefenamic Acid; know possible side-effects here

IPC issues warning against reactions of painkiller drug Mefenamic Acid; know possible side-effects here

Pooja Makkar

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 10:49 PM IST

Mefenamic acid is the medication that people turn to for quick relief from stomachaches and joint discomfort, however, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has now released a notice regarding this medication

Both the general public and hospitals have been advised that this medication includes a salt that may have harmful side effects. For one in every 5000 to 10000 people, these side effects can be extremely dangerous.

Recently, the Commission released a public notice alerting individuals to the possibility that this medication may cause Drug Rash with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS) syndrome. The patient may have a temperature, skin lesions, or edoema in one or more body parts in this disorder.

In addition, some persons can experience respiratory difficulties. Kidney harm may potentially result from prolonged usage of it. This popular medication that is supplied in combination with mefenamic acid and dicyclomine is a prescription drug; therefore, a doctor's prescription is required to take this medication.

This is why the alert was necessary. Nonetheless, chemists are the ones who purchase and sell this medication. Any overuse of a painkiller has some risk for negative effects on the kidneys since these drugs typically alter blood flow, which makes the kidneys work harder.

It is also suggested to take fewer painkillers because overusing them decreases the fluidity in the stomach, which raises the danger of ulcer formation, stomach ulcers, or acidity. A large pharmaceutical business produces a highly well-liked painkiller produced from this salt, which women specifically take to lessen pain during their periods.

In addition, this medication is frequently used to lessen joint pain. Information on side effects can be found on www.ipc.gov.in, the ADR PvPI Android app, or the 1800-180-3024 helpline.

