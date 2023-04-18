Search icon
INX money laundering case: ED attaches Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's properties worth Rs 11.04 crore

One of the four properties is an immovable asset in the Coorg region of Karnataka, according to the ED.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties to the tune of Rs 11.04 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in the INX money laundering case, an official statement said here.

The ED said that out of four attached properties, one is an immovable asset located in Coorg district of Karnataka.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued against Karti, the statement said.

Karti Chidamabaram, son of former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, is a sitting MP from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and 
was arrested in the INX case both by the CBI as well as the ED.

Also, READ: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enjoys desi snack 'Golgappas' in Bengali market, pic surfaces

The case pertains to alleged illegal gratification received "directly or indirectly" from INX Media Pvt Limited to which Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted during the tenure of his father as Union finance minister in the UPA government.

