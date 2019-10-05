INX Media case: Supreme Court seeks CBI reply in Delhi High Court-rejected P Chidambaram’s bail plea

In jail for over a month now in the INX-Media case, Congress leader P Chidambaram got an early hearing on his bail petition in the Supreme Court on Friday.

A two-judge bench of Justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the senior lawyer's bail plea and sought the agency's response by October 14. The petition will be heard next on October 15.

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the apex bench that the Delhi High Court had wrongly declined bail on September 30, despite noting in the order that Chidambaram would not be a "flight risk".

His passport has already been deposited with the Court and he had cooperated with the investigation throughout. Further, Sibal said that the Delhi HC found no material to show that the accused had tried to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence of the case. Yet, the HC relied on documents produced by the CBI in a sealed cover to deny bail to the former Finance Minister.

Finding fault with the reasoning adopted by the HC, Sibal said, "While considering bail this is the three-test formula adopted by Courts to ascertain whether the accused will abscond, tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. The HC ruled in my favour on all three points."

Since one of the judges on the bench had heard Chidambaram's bail plea fearing arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX-Media case, the bench asked Sibal, "What happened to the Enforcement Directorate?" The ED has chosen not to arrest him till date, Sibal replied.

Chidambaram has been incarcerated for past 42 days, including 15 days' CBI custody.