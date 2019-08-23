INX Media case: SC grants Chidambaram interim protection from ED arrest till Monday

Supreme Court has directed Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to arrest P Chidambaram in relation to their probe in the INX Media case till Monday. Both CBI and Enforcement Directorate matters will be heard Monday in Supreme Court. Chidambaram is in CBI custody till August 26.

The ED sought permission from Court to present all evidence in a sealed cover to Court as chargesheet has not been filed and the same could not be divulged. The bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said that if necessary, it will consider on Monday. The Court noted the fact that P Chidambaram was cooperating with the enquiry and asked him to continue to do so.

The ED made it clear that it too wants custody of Chidambaram as there are allegedly several digital documents, shell companies indulging in money laundering by persons linked to him, and foreign properties acquired by Chidambaram but held benami in the name of persons linked to him. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that since Chidambaram is under CBI custody they would be moving application before trial judge for his custody on Monday to confront him with evidence collected against him.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram's counsels Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi informed SC that they have filed appeal challenging the trial judge order granting police custody till August 26. This petition too will be heard by SC on Monday.