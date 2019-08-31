Headlines

INX Media case: P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody till Sept 2

P Chidambaram has already undergone custodial interrogation for eight days since he was arrested.

dna Correspondent

Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 05:45 AM IST

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested on August 21 and sent to Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) custody in connection with the INX Media case, will stay in the CBI remand till September 2. He was produced before the court on Friday after his CBI remand expired.

The agency had sought an extension of P Chidambaram's custodial interrogation by five days in a Delhi court in the case. He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on expiry of his four-day CBI custody.

Representing the CBI, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj had argued in the court that P Chidambaram was partially interrogated and was required to be confronted with further documents.

When the judge asked the CBI why it requires five more days for interrogating Chidambaram, Nataraj said that there were voluminous documents.

To this, the judge said, "You were aware of the volume of documents, why did you ask for only five days custody for the first time, Second time also you asked for five days only. Why this approach."

"Will this probe continue for months?" the judge asked.

To this, Chidambaram said he had been questioned by the agency for 55 hours and asked some 400 questions.

Irregularities
The CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister 

The Judge passing the order said: "Investigation being the prerogative of the investigating officer and given the fact that the record is voluminous and accused needs to be confronted, thus, more time is required."

P Chidambaram has already undergone custodial interrogation for eight days since he was arrested.

The case of corruption is linked to government approval of foreign investment in INX Media Pvt Ltd in 2007, when Chidambaram was finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.

