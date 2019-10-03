INX Media Case: P Chidambaram moves Supreme Court seeking bail

The Supreme Court on Thursday told P Chidambaram that the Court will hear his plea against the refusal of bail by the Delhi High Court in the INX Media Case. The former Union Minister had earlier today approached the Supreme Court after he was denied bail by the Delhi High Court, which reasoned that Chidambaram might influence witnesses on being released.

The matter was mentioned on Thursday for urgent listing. The matter has to be listed tomorrow as the Court will be closed the entire next week.

The Delhi High Court, in its statement on Monday, had said that while there was no possibility that P Chidambaram could tamper evidence, he could potentially be responsible in influencing witnesses on account of having been an influential leader.

Following this, Chidambaram's counsel, Kapil Sibal, moved a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court today, seeking urgent hearing into it.

A bench of Justice N V Ramana, however, assured that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will take a decision on the matter later during the day. The file has been sent to him for consideration for the listing of the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody, which is slated to end today.

While CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case.

Chidambaram is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.

(With ANI inputs)