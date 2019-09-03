INX Media case: P Chidambaram custody cut from 3 days to one, in two hrs

Less than two hours after the Supreme Court ordered that P Chidambaram would not be sent to Tihar Jail till a final decision on his petition questioning police remand till Thursday, the CBI's legal team got the order reversed by getting the matter listed for hearing again on Tuesday.

The agency offered to keep the senior Congress leader in its custody till then, and the same was ordered later in the evening by the trial court hearing the INX Media graft case.

Stating how the court's order had presented a "jurisdictional difficulty" for the trial judge, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the SC bench that the 15-day period available with CBI to remand Chidambaram would expire in a day or two.

In such a scenario, the trial judge would be incapable to issue an order to remand him further in CBI custody till Thursday, Mehta said. He urged the bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna to list the matter on Tuesday and consider the arguments of CBI in the presence of the lawyers appearing for Chidambaram.

Initially the apex bench was reluctant to modify its order as it felt that the order had been pronounced in open court and made known to Chidambaram's lawyers as well. Also, the bench was of the view that no purpose would be served by hearing the case on Tuesday when a decision on the anticipatory bail in the ED case is to be pronounced only on Thursday.

None was present for Chidambaram when Mehta mentioned the matter, though he gave a notice of his mentioning to the opposite party.

Keeping with the spirit of the order passed by the court a while ago, Mehta assured the court that Chidambaram would not be sent to Tihar Jail as CBI would seek a short remand of a day till the matter was settled by the apex court.

The bench modified its earlier order, listing the matter for Thursday. However, the previous order allowing Chidambaram to seek interim bail was kept intact.

Mehta informed the court that this kind of an order passed by the court had a detrimental effect on several such cases involving economic offences. He said, "As government, we are answerable in each case. There are 50 people who daily challenge the remand order. They too are common citizens of the country. Nobody's personal liberty is more important than that of any common man."

Earlier in the day, the court allowed rhe former union minister protection from being sent to Tihar Jail, after detailed arguments by his lawyer Kapil Sibal. The senior advocate argued that his client was 74 and it didn't "look nice" to send him to Tihar. He pleaded that Chidambaram be kept under house arrest, which the bench refused, ultimately allowing his custody with CBI to continue for the present.