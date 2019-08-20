INX Media Case: Denied anticipatory bail by Delhi HC, P Chidambaram moves Supreme Court

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order which dismissed his two anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram sought an urgent listing of his matter and said he will mention the matter before the apex court on Wednesday.

Earlier, Justice Sunil Gaur, who had reserved the order on January 25, delivered the judgement on Tuesday rejecting bail pleas of Chidambaram in both the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to INX media scam.

The CBI had in 2017 registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

Based on the FIR, the ED had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against the senior Congress leader.

Chidambaram's son Karti has also been named in the two cases. He was arrested on February 28, 2018 by the CBI and was later released on bail. The ED had attached properties belonging to him.

On July 4, a Delhi court had allowed Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of the INX Media, to turn an approver in the CBI case.

The agency had submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only Indrani Mukerjea is privy to and will help consolidate the case.

(With inputs from ANI)