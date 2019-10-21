INX Media Case: Delhi court takes cognizance of CBI chargesheet against P Chidambaram

A Delhi court has taken cognizance of CBI chargesheet filed in INX media case, naming as accused former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and some former government officials.

P Chidambaram, who is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, will be produced before the court on October 24.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last Friday filed chargesheet before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court naming P Chidambaram, son Karti, former media baron Peter Mukerjea and former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar among others.

Some other senior government officials have also been named as accused under sections 120B, 420, 468, 471 of IPC and Section 9, 13(1D) of 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the case.

CBI had arrested P Chidambaram on August 21.

Earlier last week, the ED had arrested Chidambaram after grilling him for nearly two hours at Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Chidambaram is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail since September 5 in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

While the CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case.

On May 15, 2017, the CBI had registered a case against INX Media Private Limited for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the media group.

The company had allegedly received Rs 305 crore as overseas fund in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister though it had the permission to source foreign investments worth Rs 4.62 Crore only. The group allegedly received Rs 40.91 crore through a sister company without the necessary approvals from FIPB and violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).