INX Media case: Criminal proceedings malafide, borne out of political vendetta, states Chidambaram in plea

Chidambaram currently in Tihar jail.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2019, 08:03 PM IST

Instant criminal proceedings are malafide and borne out of political vendetta, Congress leader P Chidambaram stated in a regular bail application moved on Wednesday. 

The application was filed by advocate Arshdeep Singh on Chidambaram's behalf in the Delhi High Court in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media case.
Chidambaram also challenged the order passed by a Special CBI court on September 5 which had sent him to judicial custody till September 19. The plea submitted that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media was approved by the agency's unit and board, consisting of six secretaries to the government.

He added that the investigation agencies are acting at the behest of the central government, which wants to malign his "untainted" and "unimpeachable" reputation. Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union Finance Minister.

He was arrested by the CBI after the Delhi High Court rejected his petition seeking anticipatory bail in the case. He was later sent to CBI custody for interrogation. The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money-laundering allegations. 

