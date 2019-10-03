INX Media Case: Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till October 17

Chidambaram will continue to be lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail where he has been since September 5 after his CBI custody expired.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram will stay in Tihar jail till at least October 17 as a Delhi court on Thursday extended his judicial custody by 14 days.

He will continue to be lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail where he has been since September 5 after his CBI custody expired. He was arrested by CBI in the INX Media case on August 21.

However, in a respite to the 74-year-old leader, the court allowed home-cooked food to be provided to him in Tihar jail once in a day.

The court, however, clarified that this will not be treated as a precedent for other accused lodged in jails. Citing health reasons, the leader had moved an application in the court seeking the same to be provided to him.

During the course of proceedings, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said that they do not have any objection if the accused is given the home-cooked food.

Chidambaram, a former union minister who served in various Congress government at different ministries, is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Finance Minister under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He was arrested by the CBI in August after the Delhi High Court rejected his petition seeking anticipatory bail in the case. He was later sent to CBI custody for interrogation.

He also moved the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the recent order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his regular bail plea.

The High Court had dismissed Chidambaram's plea asserting that he might influence witnesses in the case. Following this, Chidambaram's counsel, Kapil Sibal, moved a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court today, seeking urgent hearing into it.

Refuting the contentions put forth by the high court, the jailed leader, in the petition, asserted that he has not influenced any witnesses or accused in the case.

"A mere apprehension without there being substantial evidence and particulars of an accused approaching any witness is not enough to deny bail to an accused," the petition read.

Alluding to certain inputs submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the court in a sealed cover, the petition stated, "The liberty has thus been denied on the basis of the baseless, anonymous and unverified allegation made behind the petitioner's (Chidambaram) back."

Chidambaram said that the submissions made by the agency in the sealed cover were "highly objectionable and against all canons of fair play and justice".

The petition also stated that the FIR registered in 2015, did not name Chidambaram. "There is no reference or allegation against him in the FIR," the plea asserted.

