INX media case: Chidambaram grilled till midnight in CBI custody

P Chidambaram questioned about FIPB approval.

After getting custody of former Union Minister P Chidambaram for five days, CBI officers wasted no time to grill him. After P Chidambaram returned from the CBI court, he was given tea around 7.15 PM. After that, he was asked about his role in FIPB approval.

P Chidambaram said that he didn't remember and asked for documents regarding what was the relevant policy in that regard. He was provided all necessary documents, as per sources. Chidambaram read them for around 45 minutes and then answered questioned posed by the investigating officer.

The detailed round of questioning continued till midnight. In between, he had homemade food and changed clothes, which came from his house.

A special anti-corruption court on Thursday sent former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26 in the INX Media corruption case.

In a 10-page order, Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar conceded CBI's plea for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram, observing that considering all facts and circumstances of the case, police remand is justified.

The court, however, allowed family members and lawyers to meet the Congress leader for 30 minutes every day and that a medical examination should be done every 48 hours.

"I have considered the rival submissions made by the learned Solicitor General as well as learned counsels for the accused regarding grant of five days police custody of the accused. The allegations made against the accused are serious in nature and there cannot be a dispute with the fact that a detailed and in-depth investigation is required in the present case," the order said.

