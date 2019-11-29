Headlines

INX Media case: CBI court grants anticipatory bail to six bureaucrats

All the six accused in the case moved for bail on Friday morning.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 03:56 PM IST

Special CBI Court on Friday granted interim bail to all the bureaucrats accused in the INX Media case, who were part of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), on bail bond of Rs 2 lakh each and a surety of like amount.

All the six accused in the case moved for bail on Friday morning. They were all present in the court today. Special CBI court has also sought CBI's response on their regular bail applications and has put the matter for hearing on December 17.

The bureaucrats named in CBI chargesheet are — Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, the then section officer of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) Unit, Rabindra Prasad, the then Under Secretary FIPB Unit, Pradeep Kumar Bagga, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Prabodh Saxena, Director, FIPB Unit, Finance Ministry; Anup K Pujari, the then Joint Secretary (Foreign Trade) Department of Economic Affairs (DEA); Sindhushree Khullar, the then Additional Secretary, DEA.

Special CBI court had issued summons to all the accused including public servants. Summons were issued after the court had taken cognizance of the CBI charge-sheet. 

Chargesheet named 14 accused including former Home Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram, S Bhaskararaman, INX Media, Peter Mukerjea, Chess Management Services Private Limited, ASCPL, and six bureaucrats. Out of the 14 accused, four are companies, six are public servants and remaining are private persons.

As far as the bureaucrats named in the chargesheet are concerned, none of them have been arrested yet, as the agency did not have the sanctions to prosecute them. Now, CBI has procured sanctions, it had told the court.

Indrani Mukerjea, who turned approver was not named in the chargesheet as an accused. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and PC Act.

In the INX Media CBI case, P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, and Peter Mukerjee are on bail, Bhaskararaman, the chartered accountant (CA) is on anticipatory bail.

P Chidamabaram was arrested in August, by the CBI. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister in the Congress-led UPA government.

