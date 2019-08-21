INX Media Case: CBI arrests former union minister P Chidambaram from home

Chidamabaram had rushed to his residence after addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI from his Delhi residence where he arrived late on Wednesday after avoiding the probe agencies for 24 hours. He was immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning in connection with INX Media case.

The case pertains to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. The CBI had in 2017 registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the approval, following which the ED had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against the senior Congress leader.

After his anticipatory bail pleas were rejected by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, Chidambaram had gone missing as central agencies issued a lookout circular against him.

On Wednesday, CBI and ED officials reached the residence of the former Union Minister, soon after he arrived at his home after addressing the media at the Congress headquarters.

Facing closed gate at Chidambaram's posh Jor Bagh residence, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths had to climb the gate wall to get inside the premises. Soon, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials also arrived at the residence and finding a closed gate, had to jump over.

Chidamabaram had rushed to his residence after addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters where he claimed that there has been no accusation against him and neither CBI or the ED has filed any charge sheet in any court.

The senior politician said he would await the verdict of the Supreme Court on his bail plea on Friday and respect the law even if applied by an "unequal hand".

The Rajya Sabha MP said he believed in the wisdom of judges.

"Some days ago when I spoke in Parliament, I had said that every judge in the country will uphold the liberty of the citizen. I had said that the collective conscience and the institutional memory of the court as a venerable institution will guide all judges of the country. As much as I believe in liberty, I also believe in the wisdom of our judges," he told reporters.

"So until Friday and beyond, let us hope that the lamp of liberty will shine bright and illuminate the whole country," he said.

At the press conference, he was flanked by senior party leaders Kapil Sibal, Singhvi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, Vivek Tankha and KC Venugopal.

Dismissing reports that he was hiding from the law, Chidambaram said the whole of last night and today he was working with his lawyers and preparing the petition.

He said the petition was not listed despite best efforts of his lawyers, "who are also my good friends" and said that it will be heard only on Friday.

"In last 24 hrs much has happened, that has caused concern to some and confusion to many. In INX Media case, I've not been accused of any offence nor anyone else including any member of my family. There is no charge sheet filed by either ED or CBI before a competent court," Chidamabaram said.

"I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law, on the contrary, I was seeking protection of law. My lawyers tell that cases will be listed on Friday. I bow down to orders of SC. I respect law even if it is applied with an unequal hand by probe agencies," he added.

CBI and ED had earlier on Wednesday issued a lookout circular against him. Prior to that, the teams visited his residence, apparently to arrest him, but returned as he was said to be not there.

Chidambaram faced a major setback on Tuesday when the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in corruption and money laundering case related to alleged INX Media scam. He moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday but failed to get any relief as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers.

