‘Invitations only to…’: Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest on Uddhav Thackeray's ‘no invite’ remark ahead of inauguration

Acharya Satyendra Das said, "Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion."

ANI

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

Reacting to the remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray that he has not received invitation for the inauguration event of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Sunday said that invitations have been extended only to those who are "devotees of Lord Ram".

Speaking to ANI, Acharya Satyendra Das said, "Invitations are only extended to those who are devotees of Lord Ram. It is totally wrong to say that BJP is fighting in the name of Lord Ram, our PM is respected everywhere. He has done immense work under his tenure. This is not politics. This is his devotion."

Acharya Satyendra Das also lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on his remarks "BJP is left now to announce Lord Ram as their candidate".

"Sanjay Raut has so much pain that even he can't express that, they were the ones who used to fight elections in the name of Lord Ram. Those who believed in Lord Ram are in power, what nonsense he is talking about? He is insulting Lord Ram," Chief Priest said.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at the BJP amid the hoopla around the Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya next month, saying that it will seek votes in the name of Lord Ram ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

"The PMO and government should shift base to Ayodhya. They will ask for votes only in Ram's name because they have done nothing else," Raut said.

Raut added that Shiv Sena members put their blood and toil into the Ram Mandir movement.

"Balasaheb Thackrey and thousands of Shiv Saniks contributed to it," he said."Even we are devotees of Ram. In fact, we are the biggest devotees of Ram and our party has sacrificed a lot for the Ram temple. They have taken our country back by 5000 years," he said.

As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be held over seven days, starting on January 16.

On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

 
