Investors demand action against NSEL brokers who defrauded them

Despite court rulings and the provisions of the MPID Act, brokers' assets remain largely unattached, and justice remains elusive.

Public anger has intensified as thousands of investors remain affected by the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) crisis, which began over a decade ago. The scandal, involving brokers who misled investors with false promises of guaranteed returns, has left many in financial distress. Despite court rulings and the provisions of the MPID Act, brokers' assets remain largely unattached, and justice remains elusive.

The NSEL Crisis: A Recap

NSEL facilitated trading in commodities, with brokers acting on behalf of clients. Investigations revealed that brokers exploited the system by engaging in fraudulent activities, misrepresenting investment contracts as risk-free, and conducting unauthorized trades.

Key Findings of the Investigation

- Brokers obtained Power of Attorney from clients and executed trades on their behalf.

- They misrepresented NSEL contracts as fixed return products, promising risk-free returns.

- Brokers funded clients beyond their repayment capacity and engaged in unauthorized transactions, including using clients' names for benami transactions.

- They frequently modified client codes to conceal illicit activities.

Legal Actions Taken

- In March 2015, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested directors of three major brokerage firms.

- By December 2018, these brokers and their directors were charged under the MPID Act.

- In December 2022, the EOW filed a final charge sheet against 16 additional brokers and their directors.

Court Orders and Delays

Despite these legal actions, the process of attaching brokers' assets has been slow. The MPID Act allows for the attachment of properties of entities declared as Financial Establishments to safeguard depositors. However, many brokers' assets remain unattached.

In May 2023, the MPID Court ordered the attachment of properties belonging to India Infoline Commodities Limited (IICL). Yet, only a small portion of the required assets has been attached. The High Court has upheld this directive, stressing that governmental inaction should not impede the process.

Investors' Struggle for Justice

Frustrated investors have pursued legal avenues to expedite asset attachment. A recent court hearing confirmed that brokers had misled investors with false promises and ordered the attachment of IICL's properties. However, progress remains slow.

Public Outcry and Social Media Campaign

The delays and perceived favoritism towards certain brokers have triggered public outrage. The hashtag #ActionOnNSELBrokers has gained traction on social media, with prominent figures and influencers demanding swift justice and accountability for the affected investors.

Despite the legal and public pressure, many investors are still waiting for justice, having been promised secure returns by their brokers but left with nothing.